UN to use Israel's pause to try to reach Gaza's starving

GENEVA: The United Nations said it would try to reach as many starving people as possible in Gaza after Israel announced it would establish secure land routes for humanitarian convoys.

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said it had enough food in, or on its way to, the region to feed the 2.1 million people in the Gaza Strip for almost three months.

UN emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher said the United Nations would try to reach "as many starving people as we can" in the time window.

Israel on Sunday (Jul 27) began a limited "tactical pause" in military operations to allow the UN and aid agencies to tackle the deepening hunger crisis.

"We welcome Israel's decision to support a one-week scale-up of aid, including lifting customs barriers on food, medicine and fuel from Egypt and the reported designation of secure routes for UN humanitarian convoys," Fletcher said in a statement.

Fletcher said some movement restrictions appeared to have been eased on Sunday, citing initial reports indicating that over 100 truckloads of aid were collected.

"But we need sustained action, and fast, including quicker clearances for convoys going to the crossing and dispatching into Gaza; multiple trips per day to the crossings so we and our partners can pick up the cargo; safe routes that avoid crowded areas; and no more attacks on people gathering for food."

The UN aid chief said the world was calling out for life-saving humanitarian assistance to get through - but stressed that "vast amounts of aid are needed to stave off famine and a catastrophic health crisis".

"Ultimately of course we don't just need a pause - we need a permanent ceasefire," he added.