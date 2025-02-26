At UN, Israeli former hostage appeals for ceasefire deal to go on

FUTURE OF GAZA

Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people and captured more than 250 hostages in an attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. An Israeli retaliatory assault has since laid waste to most of Gaza and killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to the enclave's health officials.

Israel has said its goals are to eliminate Hamas, bring home all the hostages and secure the safety and future of Israel.

"Hamas must be eliminated," acting U.S. Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the council. "Any plan for reconstruction in Gaza must ensure Hamas is fully removed from power and held accountable for its Oct 7 terrorist massacre."

"We look forward to a plan from our Arab partners on the future of Gaza that reflects this vision," she said.

Daniel Levy, president of the US/Middle East Project think tank, told the Security Council that ending Hamas governance in Gaza was achievable. But he said no party to a conflict would negotiate its own dissolution unless it were destroyed on the battlefield or the root causes of the conflict were addressed.

"Hamas has not been defeated, and there will be resistance as long as there is the structural violence of occupation and apartheid, it is that simple," Levy said.

Israel withdrew soldiers and settlers from Gaza in 2005. The territory has been ruled by Hamas since 2007 but is still considered to be under Israeli occupation by the United Nations. Israel and Egypt control access.