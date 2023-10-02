UN mission arrives in Karabakh, first visit in 30 years

LACHIN: A United Nations mission visited Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday (Oct 1), Azerbaijan said, after almost the entire ethnic-Armenian population fled since Baku recaptured the breakaway enclave.

An Azerbaijani presidency spokesman told AFP that a "UN mission arrived in Karabakh on Sunday morning" - mainly to assess humanitarian needs.

It marks the first time in about 30 years that the international body has gained access to the region.

Later on Sunday, an Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesman told AFP that the mission had visited a checkpoint at the Karabakh border with Armenia.

He said the mission - headed by the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva - was expected to hold a press conference on Monday.

Armenian separatists, who had controlled the region for three decades, agreed to disarm, dissolve their government and reintegrate with Baku following a one-day Azerbaijani offensive last week.

The end of Karabakh's separatist bid dealt a heavy blow to a centuries-old dream by Armenians of reuniting what they say are their ancestral lands, divided among regional powers since the Middle Ages.

Nearly all of Karabakh's estimated 120,000 residents fled the territory over the following days, sparking a refugee crisis.

An AFP journalist at a border crossing along the Lachin corridor that links Karabakh with Armenia, saw only one car arrive from the now deserted enclave.

Sergei Astsaryan, 40, said he was among the last Armenians to leave the region.

"I have no idea of where to go, maybe Europe," he told AFP, adding however that he hoped many of the refugees would return if Azerbaijan "gives guaranties, provides help."

"I've talked to Azerbaijani police and they said there would be no problems if we want to return, that we can live in our homes," he said.