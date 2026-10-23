UN climate disaster fund moves to provide US$20 million in aid for Nepal

PRECEDENT TUSSLE

During the meeting, some developed countries stressed the Nepal decision should be seen as exceptional, not as a template for the fund's long-term future.



"This is not a precedent on one hand, but on the other it provides a learning for the development of the long-term model of the fund," the European Union's Jan Dusik said.



Developing countries hit back.



"I heard Jan saying that we are open for learning, but not in setting precedent. Please do not define the boundaries for learning," said Pakistan's Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, in comments endorsed by others.



Last year after part of Jamaica was destroyed by the worst hurricane in its history, the fund's French co-chair at the time told AFP that it was not meant to "provide a humanitarian response" but was aimed at "the next stage."



That wait-and-see approach became untenable after the disaster in Nepal. Developing countries, which hold a majority of the fund's board, demanded a response to Nepal's request.