UN nuclear chief delays visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

KYIV: UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has delayed a planned trip to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant until it is safer to travel, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Wednesday (Jun 14).

Grossi had been expected to visit the facility on Wednesday following talks in Kyiv on Tuesday, but a diplomatic source said the visit would be delayed by "some hours". Russian news agency Interfax quoted a Russian-installed local official as saying Grossi would visit the plant on Thursday.

"He's waiting to be able to travel safely," said the senior Ukrainian government official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official did not say when Grossi would arrive at the plant in south-eastern Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv have reported heavy fighting in southern and eastern Ukraine since the start of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in Kyiv on Tuesday that he was "very concerned" that the nuclear plant could be caught in Ukraine's counter-offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.

The IAEA said on Sunday it needed access to a site near the Zaporizhzhia plant to check water levels after the nearby reservoir lost much of its water because of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam downstream.

Both sides have accused each other of sabotaging the dam, leading to catastrophic flooding. Western countries say they are still gathering evidence but believe Ukraine would have had no reason to inflict such a disaster on itself.