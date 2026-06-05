UN nuclear watchdog raises 'proliferation' fears over Iran sites

"WITHOUT DELAY"

"While the agency acknowledged that the military attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and sites have created an unprecedented situation, it is critical for the agency to conduct verification activities in Iran without delay," the IAEA said in the report.



The report is to be discussed at an IAEA board of governors' meeting next week.



Prior to US strikes in June 2025, the IAEA calculated that Iran possessed approximately 440 kilogrammes of uranium enriched to 60 per cent, which is close to the 90 per cent needed to make a bomb and well above the 3.67-percent limit set by a 2015 now-defunct agreement with Iran.



Since June 2025, the fate of this stockpile has remained uncertain.



"The agency's lack of access to verify the previously declared highly enriched uranium and low enriched uranium for nearly a year - which is long overdue according to standard safeguard practices - is a matter of proliferation concern," it added.



IAEA head Rafael Grossi "calls on Iran to engage the agency constructively in order to facilitate the full and effective implementation of safeguards in Iran," it added, evoking the "utmost urgency".



Israel and the United States have long accused Iran of wanting to build a nuclear weapon, with President Donald Trump claiming that threat as justification for attacking Iran.



Trump has insisted that Iran must accept in any deal to end the war that it will not have a nuclear weapon and that the uranium is destroyed.



Tehran has repeatedly denied having any military ambitions, insisting on its right to the technology for civilian purposes.