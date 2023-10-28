UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and Hamas

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday (Oct 27) overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.

The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, taking the global temperature as Israel steps up ground operations in Gaza in retaliation for the worst Hamas attack on civilians in Israel's 75-year-old history on Oct 7.

It passed to a round of applause with 120 votes in favor, while 45 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no. The General Assembly voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action.

A two-thirds majority was needed for the resolution to pass, in which abstentions do not count.

A Canadian-led bid to amend the resolution to include a rejection and condemnation of the "terrorist attacks by Hamas ... and the taking of hostages" failed to get the two thirds majority needed, garnering 88 votes in favor, 55 against and 23 abstentions.

Ahead of the vote, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that voting against the General Assembly resolution "means approving this senseless war, this senseless killing".

"Millions will be watching every vote. History will judge," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.