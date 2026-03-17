UN seeks independent probe into deadly Kabul clinic strike

The Afghan government said on Tuesday that about 400 people were killed in the Pakistani air strike on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul that was the deadliest attack in the recent violence between the two neighbours.

Hundreds were said to have been wounded at the facility, which was hit on Monday night, flattening buildings used to treat people from across the country for addictions to marijuana, amphetamines and other narcotics.

There was no immediate independent verification of the toll, but AFP reporters saw at least 30 bodies taken from the site on Monday night and more than 65 removed on Tuesday.

CALLS FOR CEASEFIRE

The Taliban government has accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilians, something it flatly denies.

Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar said claims his government deliberately targeted the Kabul clinic were "entirely baseless".

The two sides have been in conflict for months, with Islamabad accusing its neighbour of harbouring Islamist extremists who have mounted deadly cross-border attacks on its territory.

Since the hostilities escalated at the end of last month, Kheetan said "289 Afghan civilians, including 104 children and 59 women, have been killed or injured", while tens of thousands have been displaced.