UN peacekeepers say Israel army damages south Lebanon position

BEIRUT: UN peacekeepers on Friday (Nov 8) accused the Israeli army of damaging one of their south Lebanon positions in a "deliberate and direct" action against their forces.



The incident which occurred on Thursday, is like "seven other similar incidents" carried out by the Israeli army, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said in a statement.



It "is not a matter of peacekeepers getting caught in the crossfire, but of deliberate and direct actions by the" Israeli army, it said.



Israel sent ground troops into southern Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in late September.



Two excavators and one bulldozer "destroyed part of a fence and a concrete structure in a UNIFIL position in Ras Naqura", UNIFIL said.