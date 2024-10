UN peacekeepers to 'stay in all positions' in Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations peacekeepers will stay in all positions in Lebanon despite Israeli calls for them to move amid intensifying fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and five blue helmets suffering injuries, the UN peacekeeping chief said Monday (Oct 14).Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday again called for the peacekeepers in southern Lebanon to move from certain areas close to Israel's border with Lebanon, insisting it was "completely false" that Israeli forces targeted the UN force, UNIFIL. Israel has faced severe criticism over injuries and damage sustained by the UN peacekeeping force , which has been deployed in Lebanon since the first of Israel's four major ground offensives against its neighbour in 1978."The decision was made that UNIFIL would currently stay in all its positions in spite of the calls that were made by the Israel Defense Forces to vacate the positions that are in the vicinity of the Blue Line," said UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix.