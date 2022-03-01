UN reports at least 536 civilian casualties in Ukraine

BERLIN: At least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, and 400 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday (Mar 1).

"The real toll is likely to be much higher," Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the UN human rights office (OHCHR), told a briefing, adding that 253 of the casualties were in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

The UN World Food Programme is scaling up activities in Ukraine so that it can support up to 3.1 million people, WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri said, adding: "Food supplies are running low."

Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said at a briefing in Geneva that more than 600,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last six days since Russia invaded.

She added that there were reports of people waiting for up to 60 hours to enter Poland, while queues at the Romanian border are up to 20km long.