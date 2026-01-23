UN rights chief slams 'routine abuse' of migrants in US

GENEVA: The United Nations rights chief voiced astonishment on Friday (Jan 23) at the "now-routine abuse" of migrants by US authorities, urging Washington to end practices "tearing apart families".

Volker Turk called on the United States to ensure migration policies and enforcement practices respect human dignity and due process and slammed the "dehumanising portrayal and harmful treatment of migrants and refugees".

"I am astounded by the now-routine abuse and denigration of migrants and refugees," he said in a statement.

"Where is the concern for their dignity, and our common humanity?"

Thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been deployed to Democratic-led Minneapolis, as the Republican administration of President Donald Trump presses its campaign to deport what it says are millions of illegal immigrants across the country.

On Thursday, Democrats and local officials in Minneapolis expressed outrage at the detention of a five-year-old boy in the massive immigration crackdown.

Minneapolis has been rocked by tense protests since federal agents shot and killed US citizen Renee Good there on Jan 7, even as Trump and his officials quickly defended the agent's actions as legitimate self-defence.