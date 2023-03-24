UN rights office details latest abuses in Russia's attack on Ukraine

KYIV: The United Nations human rights office said on Friday its investigators had confirmed thousands more civilian casualties in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including 21 people killed by Russian forces in executions or individual attacks.

"A year after the Russian Federation launched a full-scale armed attack against Ukraine, the hostilities continue to exert a severe toll on children, women and men across the country," the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a new report.

It found at least 5,987 civilians had been killed or injured between Aug 1, 2022, and Jan 31, 2023, a number it said was likely to be a significant underestimate since it only covered those cases its investigators had been able to verify.

Indiscriminate explosive weapons were responsible for a large number of civilian casualties, the report said, and its figures showed at that least four times more civilian casualties occurred in Ukrainian-held territory than Russian-held areas.

A majority of 133 instances of conflict-related sexual violence OHCHR documented took place on Russian-occupied territory, including during "so-called 'filtration' processes", it said.

Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the findings.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during the invasion, which it claims is a "special military operation".

The report documented the disappearance or "arbitrary detention" of 214 Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territory and 91 such cases in Ukrainian government-held areas. Most of those arrested by Ukraine were suspected collaborators, it said.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the report.