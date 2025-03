UN says 142,000 people displaced in Gaza in one week

GAZA: The resumption of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip has displaced 142,000 people in a mere seven days, the United Nations said Wednesday (Mar 26) warning of dwindling stocks of humanitarian aid."In just one week, 142,000 people have been displaced," the spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, pointing out that about 90 per cent of Gaza's population has been displaced at least once between the start of the war on Oct 7, 2023 and January of this year.The space available for families is "shrinking," he said, adding that displacement orders currently cover some 17 per cent of Gaza.