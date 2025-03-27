UN says 142,000 people displaced in Gaza in one week

GAZA: The resumption of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip has displaced 142,000 people in a mere seven days, the United Nations said Wednesday (Mar 26) warning of dwindling stocks of humanitarian aid.
"In just one week, 142,000 people have been displaced," the spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, pointing out that about 90 per cent of Gaza's population has been displaced at least once between the start of the war on Oct 7, 2023 and January of this year.
The space available for families is "shrinking," he said, adding that displacement orders currently cover some 17 per cent of Gaza.
With each wave of displacement, thousands of people "lose not just their shelter, but also access to essentials such as food, drinking water and health care," said the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
The "relentless bombardments and daily displacement orders" coupled with blocks on aid "are having a devastating impact on the entire population of more than two million people," he said.
"Our humanitarian partners are warning that as a result, medical stocks, cooking gas and fuel needed to power bakeries and ambulances are running dangerously low."
Source: AFP/fs
