UN says 142,000 people displaced in Gaza in one week

With each wave of displacement, thousands of people "lose not just their shelter, but also access to essentials such as food, drinking water and health care," said the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.



The "relentless bombardments and daily displacement orders" coupled with blocks on aid "are having a devastating impact on the entire population of more than two million people," he said.



"Our humanitarian partners are warning that as a result, medical stocks, cooking gas and fuel needed to power bakeries and ambulances are running dangerously low."