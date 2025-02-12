UN says aid flows into Gaza have risen since ceasefire, including shelter items

GENEVA: UN humanitarian officials said on Tuesday aid flows into Gaza had increased significantly since a ceasefire deal took effect on Jan 19, including for items such as tents that had previously faced Israeli restrictions.

Hamas announced on Monday it would stop releasing Israeli hostages until further notice over what the Palestinian militant group called Israeli violations of the truce accord, raising the risk of reigniting the 15-month conflict.

It said that such alleged violations included stopping humanitarian aid from entering Gaza as stipulated in the deal, such as 60,000 mobile houses and 200,000 tents as well as heavy machinery to remove rubble and fuel.