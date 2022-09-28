UN says committed to Ukraine 'integrity' as pro-Russian officials claim victory in annexation votes

UNITED NATIONS: The UN reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine's "territorial integrity" on Tuesday (Sep 27), as pro-Moscow authorities in several parts of the war-torn nation claimed victory in annexation votes condemned internationally as a sham.

"The United Nations remains fully committed to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognised borders," Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Addressing the meeting by video link, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once more denounced the ballots hastily organised in Russian-occupied regions - Donetsk and Lugansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

"There's a very cynical attempt to force the male population in occupied territory of Ukraine to mobilise into the Russian army, in order to send them to fight against their own homelands," he charged.

"In front of the eyes of the whole world, Russia is conducting an outright farce called a 'referendum' on the occupied territory of Ukraine," he said.

"People are forced to fill out some papers for a TV picture under the muzzles of machine guns.

"The figures of the alleged results of the pseudo-referendum were drawn in advance," he said.

Taking aim at Russian leader Vladmir Putin, Zelenskyy warned that "annexation is the kind of move that puts him alone against the whole of humanity."

"A clear signal is now needed from every country in the world," he said.

He said the votes mean Kyiv will not negotiate with Moscow.

"There is nothing to talk about with (the) current Russian president," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said later on Tuesday that Ukraine will "defend" citizens in Russia-held regions

"We will act to protect our people: both in the Kherson region, in the Zaporizhzhia region, in the Donbas, in the currently occupied areas of the Kharkiv region, and in the Crimea," he said in a video posted on Telegram.