UN says found 225 arms caches since Israel-Hezbollah truce

"With UNIFIL support", Lebanon's army has "redeployed to more than 120 permanent positions south of the Litani", the peacekeeping force said.



"Full (army) deployment is hindered by the presence of Israeli forces in Lebanese territory," it added.



Israel's military still carries out regular strikes in Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure.

The ceasefire deal was based on a UN Security Council resolution that says Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only forces in south Lebanon, and that calls for the disarmament of all non-state groups.



President Joseph Aoun said last month the Lebanese army was now deployed in more than 85 per cent of the south and that the sole obstacle to full control across the frontier area was "Israel's occupation of five border positions".



Lebanese authorities have vowed to implement a state monopoly on bearing arms, though Aoun has said disarming Hezbollah is a "delicate" matter that requires dialogue.



Hezbollah, long a dominant force in Lebanon, was heavily weakened in its latest war with Israel.