UN says hundreds of civilians killed in Ukraine, urges investigation

UNITED NATIONS: More than 700 civilians - including 52 children - have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded three weeks ago, but the "actual number is likely much higher", UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Thursday (Mar 17).

"Most of these casualties were caused by the use in populated areas of explosive weapons with a wide impact area. Hundreds of residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed, as have hospitals and schools," DiCarlo said.

She told the 15-member council that the UN human rights agency has recorded 726 deaths, including 52 children, and 1,174 people injured, including 63 children, between Feb 24 and Mar 15. DiCarlo did not specify who was to blame.

"The magnitude of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine cannot be denied. This demands a thorough investigation and accountability," she said.

The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine that have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health workers, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the Security Council.