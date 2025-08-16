UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

JERUSALEM: The UN human rights office said Friday (Aug 15) that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.

"Since 27 May, and as of 13 August, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys. Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli military," the agency's office for the Palestinian territories said in a statement.

That compares with a figure of 1,373 killed the office reported on Aug 1.

The update came as Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 31 people were killed by Israeli fire on Friday, including 12 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

The Israeli military said its troops were working to "dismantle Hamas military capabilities", adding its forces were taking precautions "to mitigate civilian harm".

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing swathes of the territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency and the Israeli military.