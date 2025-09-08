UN says time is short to stop famine spreading as Israel bombards Gaza City

JERUSALEM: There is a “narrow window” to prevent famine from spreading further in Gaza, a top United Nations official warned on Sunday (Sep 7), urging Israel to allow unimpeded aid delivery as its forces intensify a new offensive in Gaza City.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are already facing or at risk of famine in areas including the enclave’s largest urban centre, according to global hunger monitors. Israel, which halted aid for 11 weeks earlier this year, says it is now stepping up efforts to let food into Gaza, though international agencies insist far more is needed.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said there was only until the end of September to avert famine in Deir al Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south. “That window is now closing fast,” he said.

ISRAEL SAYS AID FLOWING

Israel’s defence agency COGAT said more than 1,900 trucks, most carrying food, had entered Gaza in the past week. “We will continue facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza for the civilian population – not Hamas,” it said.

Israeli forces are now within a few kilometres of central Gaza City, where they issued weekend evacuation warnings to civilians before striking high-rise towers they said were used by Hamas. Hamas denied the allegations, saying the buildings housed displaced families.

Local health officials said overnight strikes killed 14 people, including at a school in southern Gaza City sheltering the displaced. The Israeli military said civilians had been warned and that it was targeting a Hamas militant.