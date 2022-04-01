UN says 'tragedy must stop' as 4.1 million Ukrainians flee

GENEVA: The number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's war in their country has crossed 4.1 million, the United Nations said Friday (Apr 1), adding: "This tragedy must stop."

The flow of people escaping across the western borders to flee the Russian assault has settled at around 40,000 a day over the past week.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,102,876 Ukrainians had fled the country since the Feb 24 invasion - a figure up 43,771 on Thursday's numbers.

More than 3.4 million fled in March.

"Forced to run for their lives. Forced to leave their homes. Forced to be apart from family. This tragedy must stop," UNHCR said.

Women and children account for 90 per cent of those who have fled. Half of those are children. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are eligible for military call-up and cannot leave.

UNICEF, the UN children's agency, says more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million children have been displaced - 2.5 million internally and two million abroad.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, more than 204,000 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.