UN Security Council condemns Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council unanimously condemned on Thursday (Apr 27) a Taliban administration ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan and called on Taliban leaders to "swiftly reverse" a crackdown on the rights of women and girls.

The resolution - drafted by the United Arab Emirates and Japan - describes the ban as "unprecedented in the history of the United Nations," asserts "the indispensable role of women in Afghan society" and says the ban on Afghan women working for the UN "undermines human rights and humanitarian principles".