UN Security Council, including Russia, expresses concern about Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council, including Russia, on Friday (Apr 6) expressed "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" and backed efforts by the UN chief to find a peaceful solution in the body's first statement since Moscow's invasion.

Security Council statements are agreed by consensus. The brief text adopted on Friday was drafted by Norway and Mexico.

"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it reads. "The Security Council recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."

"The Security Council expresses strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," reads the statement, which also requests UN chief Antonio Guterres brief the council again "in due course".

Guterres welcomed the council support on Friday, saying he would "spare no effort to save lives, reduce suffering and find the path of peace".

Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy in Kyiv last week.