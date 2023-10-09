UN Security Council members condemn Hamas but no unanimity

UNITED NATIONS: Numerous members of the UN Security Council denounced Hamas on Sunday (Oct 8) over its massive assault on Israel but the United States regretted the lack of unanimity.

At an emergency session, the United States and Israel urged strong condemnation of the Palestinian militants, who rule the blockaded Gaza Strip and launched a surprise assault on Saturday in fighting that has claimed more than 1,000 lives.

"There are a good number of countries that condemned the Hamas attacks. They're obviously not all," senior US diplomat Robert Wood told reporters after the closed-door session.

"You could probably figure out one of them without me saying anything," said Wood, in a clear allusion to Russia, whose relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since its invasion of Ukraine.

Diplomats said the Security Council did not consider any joint statement, let alone a binding resolution, with members led by Russia hoping for a broader focus than condemning Hamas.

"My message was to stop the fighting immediately and to go to a ceasefire and to meaningful negotiations, which was told for decades" by the Security Council, said Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations.

"This is partly the result of unresolved issues," he said.

China, generally Russia's ally at the Security Council, said it would support a joint statement.

"It's abnormal that the Security Council doesn't say anything," Ambassador Zhang Jun said, who earlier promised Chinese support for a condemnation of "all attacks against civilians".