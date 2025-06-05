UN Security Council to Vote on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution, US Expected to Veto

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council will vote Wednesday (Jun 5) on a resolution calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza, a measure expected to fail due to a United States veto.

It marks the 15-member body’s first vote on the subject since November, when the US, a key Israeli ally, also blocked a resolution calling for an end to fighting.

The vote is scheduled for 4pm Wednesday. Several diplomats told AFP they expect the United States to exercise its veto power.

Representatives from the Council’s 10 elected members, who are introducing the draft, reportedly tried in vain to negotiate with the American side.

If applied, the veto would be the first by Washington since US President Donald Trump took office in January.