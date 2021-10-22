In UN showdown over Xinjiang, China says 'lies still lies'

UNITED NATIONS: Dozens of countries kept up pressure on China at the United Nations on Thursday (Oct 21) over accusations of rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in the country's Xinjiang region, sparking an angry response from China's UN envoy.

Confrontations over Xinjiang between China and mostly Western countries, including the United States, have become a regular occurrence at both the UN General Assembly in New York and the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In a statement - part of which was read by French UN Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière to the General Assembly rights committee - 43 countries voiced concern about increasing "reports of widespread and systematic human rights violations," accusing China of detaining more than 1 million people in camps.

They said the abuse accusations included "reports documenting torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilisation, sexual and gender-based violence, and forced separation of children".

Beijing denies all allegations of abuse of Uyghurs and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism.