Singapore tells UN General Assembly it will help small states with digitalisation and COVID-19 recovery

On Sep 15, the US announced AUKUS, a new alliance with Australia and Britain to deepen diplomatic, security and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Under the agreement, Australia will get a nuclear submarine fleet and American cruise missiles. Observers have said AUKUS was introduced to counter a rising China.

China has since condemned the deal as an "extremely irresponsible" threat to stability in the region, while the agreement also angered France, which had been negotiating a multibillion-dollar sale of conventional submarines to Australia.

Southeast Asian countries have given mixed reactions. Indonesia and Malaysia have come out strongly against the plan, amid concerns that the South China Sea will play host to more frequent flashpoints between China and the western countries.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has spoken with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on AUKUS, with Mr Lee saying he hoped that AUKUS would complement regional frameworks and contribute constructively to the peace and stability of the region.

Dr Balakrishnan again stressed these points, saying that Singapore's stand on AUKUS is "clear".

"We'll have to see how this evolves and how other neighbours, and other powers respond to these arrangements," he said.

"And in the case of Singapore, be very, very careful. Make sure we don't end up in a position which is unviable or dangerous, or one which can have adverse consequences to us.

"But the fact that we are friends to everyone, we're able to speak honestly, constructively and they know that we're not against any party – that also gives us a slightly unique role, and to engage in constructive conversation with all parties."

US-CHINA RIVALRY

Nevertheless, Dr Balakrishnan said the "real strategic question" remains how the US and China will rebalance their relationship.

"Will the US and China, be able to both cooperate, compete and also avoid conflict? That remains the primary question," he said.

In their UNGA speeches, Mr Biden highlighted the importance of not allowing competition to tip over into conflict, while Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about how one country's success does not mean the failure of another.

Dr Balakrishnan said these speeches show that the countries are setting up scenarios where they can both compete and cooperate, hopefully without conflict.

"Now having said that, I think we're still in the very early stages of this strategic rebalancing, readjustment, recalibration of the relationship," he said.

"And you cannot assume that things will always be smooth sailing and nothing can go wrong, or that you can't actually end up in a de facto another Cold War, or even sometimes a hotspot.

"So, this is something which I think everyone is aware of, concerned with, clearly on the part of Singapore and many other small nations in the world."

VACCINE ACCESS

Another "major issue" discussed at the UNGA was COVID-19 vaccine access, Dr Balakrishnan said, acknowledging that the shots were still "very unevenly distributed" around the world.

Still, the minister pointed to how Singapore has been privileged enough to help promote equitable access to the vaccines.

This includes striking a vaccine swap deal with Australia, foregoing its share of vaccines under the COVAX initiative for neighbouring countries that might need them more, as well as attracting vaccine producers to set up shop here.

"Sometime next year onwards, you will see the construction of facilities by BioNTech, Sanofi and Thermo Fisher, so that there will be indigenous vaccine production in Singapore," Dr Balakrishnan said.

"But again, because actually we are very small market, everyone knows that those facilities will really be designed to produce and make available vaccines to a much wider neighbourhood. So this is the way Singapore will be a constructive, helpful and reliable partner."