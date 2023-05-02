UN leader slams Taliban over women's rights amid stability fears

DOHA: UN chief Antonio Guterres slammed the Taliban government's "unprecedented" curbs on Afghan women's rights on Tuesday (May 2) as he highlighted international fears over stability in the crisis-stricken country.

After a two-day meeting with leading powers concerned by events in Afghanistan, Guterres did not indicate whether a current review of UN operations would call for a withdrawal because of a ban on women working for aid agencies.

But he said: "To achieve our objectives we cannot disengage and many (in the meeting) called for engagement to be more effective."

Guterres called the Doha talks to seek new ways to pressure the Taliban government after it banned Afghan women from working for UN agencies and NGOs.

That has added to international outrage after they were also barred from almost all secondary and university education and most government jobs. Taliban authorities were not invited.

"The participants are worried about the stability of Afghanistan and expressed those serious concerns," said Guterres.

The UN review of its Afghanistan mission is to be completed by Friday. The world body says it faces the "appalling choice" of whether to leave the country where millions depend on food aid.

The two-day meeting - involving envoys from the United States, Russia, China and 20 other countries and organisations, including major European donors and neighbours such as Pakistan - also discussed fears over terrorism and drug trafficking in the South Asian nation.

"The current ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations and national and international NGOs is unacceptable and puts lives in jeopardy" because of the role they play in alleviating the dire conditions, Guterres told a press conference.

"We will never be silent in the face of unprecedented and systemic attacks on women and girls' rights," said Guterres.

He added that "millions of women and girls are being silenced and erased from sight". Guterres said the ban was a violation of Afghanistan's "obligations under international law".