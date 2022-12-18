At UN summit, new hope for deal to save nature

MONTREAL: Top officials at high-stakes UN biodiversity negotiations said on Saturday (Dec 17) they were confident of securing a major deal to save the natural world from destruction.

Observers had warned the COP15 talks aimed at sealing a "peace pact for nature" risked collapse due to disagreement over how much the rich world should pay to save ecosystems in developing countries.

But the Chinese chair of the conference said on Saturday he was "greatly confident" delegates would reach a deal and his Canadian counterpart said "tremendous" progress had been made.

"I am greatly confident that we can ... keep our ambitions as well as achieve consensus," China's Environment Minister Huang Runqiu told reporters in Montreal, where the COP15 meeting is being held.

His Canadian counterpart Steven Guilbeault echoed his statement, saying: "We've made tremendous progress ... I don't know about how many of us thought we could get there."

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "With just a few days to go before the end of the COP 15 Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, my message to our partners is: now is not the time for small decisions, let's go big!

"Let's work together to achieve the most ambitious agreement possible. The world is depending on it."

The negotiations officially run until Dec 19, but could run longer if needed.

China holds the presidency of COP15, but its strict COVID-19 rules prevented it from hosting, leaving that task to Canada in deep winter.

At stake is the future of the planet: whether humanity can roll back the habitat destruction, pollution and climate crisis that threaten an estimated one million plant and animal species with extinction.

The text is meant to be a roadmap for nations through 2030. The last 10-year plan, signed in Japan in 2010, failed to achieve any of its objectives, a failure blamed widely on its lack of monitoring mechanisms.