UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

PARIS: Devastating climate impacts are hitting faster than expected as the world teeters on reaching the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit in a little over a decade, the United Nations said on Monday (Mar 20).

Temperatures seen in recent years have stoked destructive storms and flooding, crop-wilting heatwaves and deadly droughts.

But generations to come will look back on the hottest years of the 2020s as relatively cool, even if planet-warming fossil fuel emissions drop quickly, the UN's climate advisory panel said in a key report.

The 36-page "summary for policymakers" - a synthesis of six major reports since 2018 from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) - is a brutal reminder that while humanity has the tools to prevent climate catastrophe, it is still not putting them to use.

The world is currently set to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels - considered a safer limit to warming - in the early 2030s, which will ratchet up the severity of impacts in the near future.

But it's not too late to turn things around, the head of the IPCC told AFP, describing the report as a "message of hope".

"We have know-how, technology, tools, financial resources - everything needed to overcome the climate problems we have known about for so long," Hoesung Lee said in a video interview.

"What's lacking at this point is a strong political will to resolve this issues once and for all."

"HUMANITY ON THIN ICE"

In response to the report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said wealthy countries aiming for carbon neutrality in 2050 or beyond should speed up their goal to as close as possible to 2040 in order to "defuse the climate time bomb".

"Humanity is on thin ice - and that ice is melting fast," the United Nations chief said in a video message as the IPCC experts group issued its latest report, which he likened to "a survival guide for humanity".