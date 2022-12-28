UN Security Council urges Taliban to reverse restrictions on women

The UN Security Council on Tuesday (Dec 27) called on the Taliban to reverse policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, expressing alarm at the "increasing erosion" of human rights in the country.

In the latest blow to women's rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed power last year, on Saturday the hardline Islamist rulers banned women from working in non-governmental organizations, sparking international outcry.

The Taliban have already suspended university education for women and secondary schooling for girls.

The 15-member UN Security Council said in a statement it was "deeply alarmed" by the increasing restrictions on women's education, calling for "the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan."

It urged the Taliban "to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms."

In its statement, the Council also condemned the ban on women working for NGOs, adding to warnings of the detrimental impact on aid operations in a country where millions rely on them.

"These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community," it said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed the Security Council's message, calling the latest restrictions on women and girls "unjustifiable human rights violations" that "must be revoked."

The international community has made respecting women's rights a sticking point in negotiations with the Taliban government for its recognition and the restoration of aid.