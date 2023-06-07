At UN, Ukraine, Russia blame each other for burst dam, US 'not certain'

UNITED NATIONS: The United States said on Tuesday (Jun 6) it was "not certain" who was to blame for a burst dam in Ukraine, but it would not make sense for Ukraine to have done this to its own people and territory, as Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for the disaster.

The 15-member UN Security Council met on Tuesday at the request of both Russia and Ukraine after a torrent of water burst through a massive dam on the Dnipro River that separates the opposing forces in southern Ukraine.

When asked if the US knew who was responsible, Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, told reporters ahead of the council meeting: "We're not certain at all, we hope to have more information in the coming days."

"But, I mean, come on ... Why would Ukraine do this to its own territory and people, flood its land, force tens of thousands of people to leave their homes - it doesn't make sense," Wood said.