UN urges Middle East ceasefires to avert 'major regional war'

Only a ceasefire could "stem the tide to a major regional war with global implications", he warned.



Grandi's comments came amid escalating Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, where more than 1,300 people have been killed and a million displaced since late September, according to Lebanese officials.

Hezbollah started firing into northern Israel a year ago to support Hamas following its deadly Oct 7 attacks that sparked the devastating war in Gaza.