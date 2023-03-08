UN wants action from China on human rights concerns

GENEVA: United Nations rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday (Mar 7) demanded action from Beijing to address "grave concerns" over the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang province.

Turk has been under pressure from Western nations and rights organisations to take a firm stand on Xinjiang following a bombshell report by his predecessor which cited possible crimes against humanity in the far-western region.

The UN is concerned about the protection of minorities such as the Uyghurs in Xinjiang and Tibetans, Turk said in his main speech to the current UN Human Rights Council session.

"Regarding China, we have opened up channels of communication with a range of actors to follow up on a variety of human rights issues," Turk said.

"In the Xinjiang region, my office has documented grave concerns - notably large-scale arbitrary detentions and ongoing family separations - and has made important recommendations that require concrete follow-up."

Turk also voiced unease over the far-reaching national security law in Hong Kong imposed in 2020 to stamp out dissent following huge and often violent pro-democracy demonstrations.

"We also have concerns about the severe restriction of civic space more generally, including the arbitrary detention of human rights defenders and lawyers, and the impact of the National Security Law in Hong Kong," he said.