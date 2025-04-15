UN warns of Gaza humanitarian crisis as France, Abbas call for truce

The UN's alarm came as Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and French President Emmanuel Macron called for an "urgent" ceasefire in Gaza.
Israel resumed its intense military offensive in the Palestinian territory after a ceasefire deal that came into effect on Jan 19 fell apart two months later over differences regarding its next phase.
Hundreds of thousands of people have since been displaced, with Israel blocking the entry of humanitarian aid from Mar 2, before the truce disintegrated.
Medical supplies, fuel, water and other essentials are in short supply, the UN says.
In a statement, OCHA said no supplies had reached Gaza for a month and a half.
"Due to the closure of the crossings compounded by restrictions within Gaza, dwindling supplies have forced them (aid workers) to ration and reduce deliveries to make the most of the remaining stocks," OCHA said.
At Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, Dr Ahmed al-Farah said the medical team was working non-stop.
"We have a shortage in drugs, we have a shortage in the medical supplies, we have a shortage in everything in the hospitals," he said, a stethoscope draped over his scrubs.
URGENT NEED
In a phone call, Macron and Abbas "emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire, the acceleration of humanitarian aid delivery (and) the rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Following their conversation, Macron said on X that "France is fully mobilised for the liberation of all hostages, a return to a durable ceasefire and immediate access for humanitarian aid into Gaza".
He also advocated "reform" of the Palestinian Authority as part of a plan that would see the Ramallah-based body, which currently has partial administrative control in the occupied West Bank, govern a post-war Gaza without Hamas.
"The issue is not the number of captives," Nunu said, "but rather that the occupation is reneging on its commitments, blocking the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and continuing the war".
Speaking after the group held talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo, he said Hamas would not relinquish its arms.
"The weapons of the resistance are not up for negotiation," Nunu said.
Israeli news website Ynet reported on Monday that under a new ceasefire proposal put to Hamas, the group would release 10 living hostages in exchange for US guarantees that Israel would enter negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire.
Egypt's state-linked Al-Qahera News, citing unnamed sources, said Cairo had received and passed on to Hamas an Israeli proposal for a temporary ceasefire, "and is awaiting its response as soon as possible". It did not offer details about the content of the proposal.
FRANCE HOPES OTHERS FOLLOW
The first ceasefire phase, which began on Jan 19, included multiple hostage-prisoner exchanges before it unravelled.
Israel had sought to extend the first phase, while Hamas insisted that negotiations be held for the second phase under the deal, as outlined by former US president Joe Biden.
Macron announced last week that Paris could recognise a Palestinian state within months, leading to sharp criticism in Israel.
On Monday, he said he hoped French recognition would encourage others to follow suit and that countries which do not recognise Israel should do so.
"What we want to trigger is a series of other recognitions," Macron said.
Israel insists such moves by foreign states are premature.
"President Macron is gravely mistaken in continuing to promote the idea of a Palestinian state in the heart of our land - a state whose sole aspiration is the destruction of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Monday in Doha, where they supported creating a Palestinian state.
The two leaders "emphasised the centrality of the Palestinian cause as the foremost Arab issue".