Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UN warns of Gaza humanitarian crisis as France, Abbas call for truce
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

UN warns of Gaza humanitarian crisis as France, Abbas call for truce

UN warns of Gaza humanitarian crisis as France, Abbas call for truce

Palestinians inspect the damage after two Israeli missiles hit a building inside the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, shortly after patients were evacuated following a call from someone who identified himself with Israeli security, in Gaza City, April 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

15 Apr 2025 05:27AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations warned Monday (Apr 14) that Gaza was facing its most severe humanitarian crisis since the war began, with no aid entering the territory for weeks and conditions rapidly deteriorating after the collapse of a ceasefire.

The UN's alarm came as Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and French President Emmanuel Macron called for an "urgent" ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel resumed its intense military offensive in the Palestinian territory after a ceasefire deal that came into effect on Jan 19 fell apart two months later over differences regarding its next phase.

Hundreds of thousands of people have since been displaced, with Israel blocking the entry of humanitarian aid from Mar 2, before the truce disintegrated.

Medical supplies, fuel, water and other essentials are in short supply, the UN says.

Related:

"The humanitarian situation is now likely the worst it has been in the 18 months since the outbreak of hostilities," said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In a statement, OCHA said no supplies had reached Gaza for a month and a half.

"Due to the closure of the crossings compounded by restrictions within Gaza, dwindling supplies have forced them (aid workers) to ration and reduce deliveries to make the most of the remaining stocks," OCHA said.

At Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, Dr Ahmed al-Farah said the medical team was working non-stop.

"We have a shortage in drugs, we have a shortage in the medical supplies, we have a shortage in everything in the hospitals," he said, a stethoscope draped over his scrubs.

Read more:

URGENT NEED

In a phone call, Macron and Abbas "emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire, the acceleration of humanitarian aid delivery (and) the rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Following their conversation, Macron said on X that "France is fully mobilised for the liberation of all hostages, a return to a durable ceasefire and immediate access for humanitarian aid into Gaza".

He also advocated "reform" of the Palestinian Authority as part of a plan that would see the Ramallah-based body, which currently has partial administrative control in the occupied West Bank, govern a post-war Gaza without Hamas.

Related:

Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu indicated that the group was willing to release all hostages in exchange for a "serious prisoner swap" and guarantees that Israel would end the war.

"The issue is not the number of captives," Nunu said, "but rather that the occupation is reneging on its commitments, blocking the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and continuing the war".

Speaking after the group held talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo, he said Hamas would not relinquish its arms.

"The weapons of the resistance are not up for negotiation," Nunu said.

Israeli news website Ynet reported on Monday that under a new ceasefire proposal put to Hamas, the group would release 10 living hostages in exchange for US guarantees that Israel would enter negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire.

Egypt's state-linked Al-Qahera News, citing unnamed sources, said Cairo had received and passed on to Hamas an Israeli proposal for a temporary ceasefire, "and is awaiting its response as soon as possible". It did not offer details about the content of the proposal.

Related:

FRANCE HOPES OTHERS FOLLOW

The first ceasefire phase, which began on Jan 19, included multiple hostage-prisoner exchanges before it unravelled.

Israel had sought to extend the first phase, while Hamas insisted that negotiations be held for the second phase under the deal, as outlined by former US president Joe Biden.

Macron announced last week that Paris could recognise a Palestinian state within months, leading to sharp criticism in Israel.

On Monday, he said he hoped French recognition would encourage others to follow suit and that countries which do not recognise Israel should do so.

"What we want to trigger is a series of other recognitions," Macron said.

FILE PHOTO: Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house as rescuers attempt to remove casualties from under the rubble, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip April 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa/File Photo
Nearly 150 countries recognise a Palestinian state, but France would be the most significant European power to do so.

Israel insists such moves by foreign states are premature.

"President Macron is gravely mistaken in continuing to promote the idea of a Palestinian state in the heart of our land - a state whose sole aspiration is the destruction of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Monday in Doha, where they supported creating a Palestinian state.

The two leaders "emphasised the centrality of the Palestinian cause as the foremost Arab issue".
Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Gaza Israel-Hamas war
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement