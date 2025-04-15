UN warns of Gaza humanitarian crisis as France, Abbas call for truce

Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu indicated that the group was willing to release all hostages in exchange for a "serious prisoner swap" and guarantees that Israel would end the war.



"The issue is not the number of captives," Nunu said, "but rather that the occupation is reneging on its commitments, blocking the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and continuing the war".



Speaking after the group held talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo, he said Hamas would not relinquish its arms.



"The weapons of the resistance are not up for negotiation," Nunu said.



Israeli news website Ynet reported on Monday that under a new ceasefire proposal put to Hamas, the group would release 10 living hostages in exchange for US guarantees that Israel would enter negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire.



Egypt's state-linked Al-Qahera News, citing unnamed sources, said Cairo had received and passed on to Hamas an Israeli proposal for a temporary ceasefire, "and is awaiting its response as soon as possible". It did not offer details about the content of the proposal.