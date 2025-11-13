UN watchdog calls on Iran to urgently allow 'long overdue' uranium stockpile verification

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday (Nov 12) called on Iran to allow it to verify its enriched uranium inventories, especially its sensitive stockpile of highly enriched uranium that was "long overdue", according to a confidential report seen by AFP.

Tensions between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have repeatedly flared in recent years, with relations being further strained in the wake of a 12-day war in June that saw Israeli and US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Since the war, agency inspectors have not been granted access to key nuclear sites such as Fordo and Natanz, which were hit in the strikes in June, but they have been able to visit other sites.

In its latest confidential report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it "has lost continuity of knowledge in relation to previously declared inventories of nuclear material in Iran at the affected facilities", including its stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium.

According to the IAEA, Iran had an estimated 440.9 kilograms enriched to up to 60 percent as of Jun 13 but has been unable to verify it.

In theory, that stockpile is enough to produce about 10 nuclear bombs.

The agency has said Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons to enrich uranium to 60 percent, close to the 90 percent threshold theoretically required for a bomb.

Iran's near-bomb-grade uranium stockpile was "a matter of serious concern", it said in its report, adding that its verification after five months of no access to it "is long overdue".