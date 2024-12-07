WHO sends experts to help Congo diagnose mystery disease

BERLIN: The World Health Organization said on Friday (Dec 6) it is deploying experts to support health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo to investigate an as-yet undiagnosed disease linked to multiple deaths in a remote area of the country.



The WHO experts are on their way to Panzi, a locality in the southwestern Kwango province, where they will deliver essential medicines and diagnostic kits to help analyse the cause of the illness.



Laboratory tests are being conducted to determine the cause, the WHO said, adding that it would share more information as soon as it was available.



"Our priority is to provide effective support to the affected families and communities," said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director for Africa.