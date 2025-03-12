Unexplained ship collision off UK coast triggers race for clues

RIGOROUS SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE

The shipping sources said AIS tracking data and navigational details indicated that the Solong was sailing at 16 knots, close to its maximum of about 18 knots, and that the vessel had sailed many times through the waters where the crash took place.

While the location of the incident off Britain's Humber area close to the North Sea is known for its rougher weather depending on the season, rigorous safety measures are in place around UK waters, including steps to ensure navigation at times of restricted visibility.

A third source, who like the others declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said such incidents were not unusual globally but this one was "spectacular" because fire broke out on both ships.

In April 2021, a tanker carrying around one million barrels of bitumen mix was involved in a collision near the Chinese port city of Qingdao during heavy fog, spilling oil into the Yellow Sea.

The shipping sources said the first steps following Monday's incident would be to deal with any personal injuries or loss of life, and managing the consequences of any pollution.

The crews of both vessels were safe after being rescued, although the British government's working assumption is that one sailor from the Solong was dead, British maritime minister Mike Kane told lawmakers in parliament.

Stena Bulk, which owns the tanker, said on Tuesday that the expertise of search and rescue teams had been "invaluable throughout this challenging situation".

British police arrested a man on Tuesday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision and authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the collision.

The sources said that while the incident still had to be investigated, there were procedures in place which would at least provide a framework.

Britain was a sophisticated coastal state, good at managing casualties and with top tier insurers involved in this incident, the third source said.

Data from the non-profit advisory body ITOPF on oil spills shows that the number of spills globally in 2024 reached six large spills and four smaller ones, versus 18 in 2009 and over 100 for much of the 1970s.