'Unforgettable' Peru holiday for tourists evacuated from Machu Picchu

PISCACUCHO: "Machu Picchu was great, but we will remember longer the days of stress that followed. Unforgettable," laughed Alex Lim, a 41-year-old Canadian among 200 tourists evacuated on Saturday (Dec 17) from the Inca citadel due to unrest in Peru.

Lim and his wife Kate were among 500 mostly foreign but also Peruvian tourists stranded on Tuesday at the foot of the World Heritage Site in the small town of Aguas Calientes after the train line was blocked by demonstrators protesting the ouster and imprisonment of former president Pedro Castillo.

As the railway is the only way in or out of Aguas Calientes, the tourists found themselves stuck for five days in the village's hotel rooms without their belongings, as most had been staying in the Inca imperial city of Cusco, located 110km away.

"I feel better now," said Lim. "We were kind of worried. I didn't have my medication for hypertension at the beginning. We only had clothes for one day."

He was finally able to obtain some medicine after a visit from a doctor sent by the authorities.

The couple who had started a "great post-COVD trip" had not yet decided whether to continue with their adventure or return home to Toronto.

"We are going to rest, de-stress and then we will decide," said Alex, who stressed that, despite the protests, the Peruvians had been "welcoming".