US jet shoots down new mystery 'object' over Canada

OTTAWA: A US fighter jet acting on the orders of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday (Feb 11) - the second such take-down in North American skies since the dramatic downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago.

The operation marked the latest in a series of air incidents over North America, starting late last month when an alleged Chinese spy balloon crossed both Canada and the US mainland, intensifying a diplomatic rift with Beijing.

"Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau tweeted on Saturday.

Trudeau said that Canadian forces in the Yukon "will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object".

He said he spoke with US President Joe Biden over the latest incursion, while Canada's defence minister also said she spoke with the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The two "reaffirmed that we'll always defend our sovereignty together", Canada's defence minister Anita Anand tweeted.