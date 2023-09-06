Logo
World

United Airlines lifts ground stop after IT issue
World

United Airlines lifts ground stop after IT issue

The One World trace Center and the New York skyline are seen while United Airlines planes use the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on May 12, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

06 Sep 2023 04:02AM
WASHINGTON: United Airlines said it has ended an hour-long nationwide ground stop after a system-wide information technology issue on Tuesday (Sep 5) forced it to hold all aircraft at departure airports.

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible," United said on social platform X.

The issue did not impact flights that were already airborne and were able to continue to destinations as planned.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said earlier it had issued the ground stop at United's request. According to FAA records, the ground stop lasted just over an hour.

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, said United had canceled seven flights and delayed 301 flights, or 11% of its flights Tuesday.

Airline ground stops because of computer issues are uncommon but not unprecedented. In April, Southwest Airlines said a technology failure caused a one-hour nationwide stoppage of its flights.

Source: Reuters/ec

