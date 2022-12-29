2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record

LONDON: British experts on Wednesday (Dec 28) said 2022 was set to be the United Kingdom's warmest on record after a year of heatwaves and minimal rainfall.

The findings come as communities across the globe reel from a catalogue of extreme weather this year including soaring temperatures and drought across Europe that saw crops wither and forest fires ravage swathes of land.

This year had the "highest annual average temperature across the UK, exceeding the previous record set in 2014 when the average was 9.88 degrees Celsius", the Met Office, the UK's meteorological authority, said in a statement.

Since 1884 in the UK, each of the 10 years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred from 2002, according to the forecasting body.