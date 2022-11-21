No backsliding on Brexit, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday (Nov 21) denied that his government was seeking to row back on the United Kingdom's European Union withdrawal deal, despite an apparent growing backlash against Brexit.

Brexit-supporter Sunak told business leaders that life outside the EU was "already delivering enormous benefits and opportunities".

He touted greater curbs on immigration - a key plank of the Brexit deal - and closer trade ties with Asia.

But he added: "Let me be unequivocal about this: Under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws."

The UK left the EU in full in January 2021, after years of political wrangling since the divisive referendum in 2016 to split from the bloc.