UK to have ‘forthright confrontational conversation’ with China if necessary: British foreign secretary

LONDON: The United Kingdom will have a ‘forthright confrontational conversation’ with China on any issues they disagree upon if necessary, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday (Mar 14).

He noted that the UK’s relationship with the Asian superpower is complex and has to be dealt with in a calibrated manner.

Mr Cleverly was speaking to CNA a day after the British government released its Integrated Review Refresh 2023, an update of the government’s security, defence, development and foreign policy priorities from the last review in 2021.