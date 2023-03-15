UK to have ‘forthright confrontational conversation’ with China if necessary: British foreign secretary
Mr James Cleverly spoke to CNA a day after the British government released an update of the country’s security, defence, development and foreign policy priorities.
LONDON: The United Kingdom will have a ‘forthright confrontational conversation’ with China on any issues they disagree upon if necessary, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday (Mar 14).
He noted that the UK’s relationship with the Asian superpower is complex and has to be dealt with in a calibrated manner.
Mr Cleverly was speaking to CNA a day after the British government released its Integrated Review Refresh 2023, an update of the government’s security, defence, development and foreign policy priorities from the last review in 2021.
“The 2021 Integrated Review was the most comprehensive assessment of defence, foreign affairs and development policy since the end of the Cold War. Of course, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it was right that we took stock,” he said.
Many of the assessments made two years ago have proven to be “absolutely robust” and have happened “at a faster pace than even we had anticipated”, said Mr Cleverly.
The UK is now looking at how to replenish its defence stocks, and working with partners to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rise of a more assertive China on the world stage.
He said the target of eventually having defence spending form 2.5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product shows the UK’s intent to remain a strong member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and support the Euro-Atlantic defence architecture, while focusing on the Indo-Pacific.
UK’S RELATIONS WITH CHINA
Mr Cleverly said the UK’s relationship with China is too complex to be described in a single word.
“I think one of the things we have to try and do is get out of the habit of describing China, or being tempted to describe China, one word at a time,” he said.
“It’s not something we do with any other bilateral relationship in the world.”
He said that the Asian superpower is “a large, sophisticated, wealthy, powerful and growing force in the world”, and that the UK will have to respond in a calibrated manner.
“There are some areas where it is in the global interest for us to work collaboratively and in close coordination with China,” said Mr Cleverly, citing climate change and environment protection as examples.
However, he noted that there are areas in which the UK is “very much in disagreement” with China, such as its treatment of Uighur Muslims and failure to abide by agreements with regards to Hong Kong.
“In those areas, we will have a forthright confrontational conversation with China, if need be,” he said.
AUKUS PARTNERSHIP
Mr Cleverly added that while China is against the AUKUS partnership, Australia has the right to strengthen its defence capabilities.
The 2021 AUKUS pact between the US, the UK and Australia is aimed at countering China's naval dominance in the Indo-Pacific region. China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that the trio were treading a "path of error and danger".
Mr Cleverly said the deal for nuclear-powered conventionally armed submarines would strengthen the Australian navy and also bring jobs to its economy.
“That is not directed towards China. That’s about supporting a longstanding friend and ally … and working in conjunction with another longstanding friend, the United States of America.”
He reiterated that the UK wants to engage with China to ensure greater security, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
However, it will continue working with its allies and partners, such as in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement, which involves the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION
Referencing a speech he made last December, Mr Cleverly said that “the centre of gravity in terms of diplomatic and economic power in the world” is moving east and south.
In a speech mapping out his vision for UK Foreign Policy last December, Mr Cleverly said that “Britain will demonstrate our long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific” by joining the Trans-Pacific free trade agreement and also deepening its cooperation with G20 president India.
“Now that’s nothing to be scared of. That’s not negative. It’s just an assessment of the growing economic and diplomatic importance of that region,” he said.
He said it is hence in the UK’s interest to increase its focus in that part of the world, and build upon its pre-existing relationships with other countries, such as through the Commonwealth and other multilateral institutions.
“We look forward to utilising those relationships to enhance and secure British interests, the interests of our partners, and the peace and security and economic growth in that part of the world.”