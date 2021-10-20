Tougher COVID-19 restrictions needed, says UK health lobby

LONDON: Britain's hospitals are close to being overwhelmed by a new wave of COVID-19 infections so tougher restrictions are needed, the health service's lobby group said on Wednesday (Oct 20), but the government said now was not the time for a new lockdown.

Britain has the eighth biggest death toll globally from COVID-19, with nearly 139,000 fatalities. But it also had a quick start to its vaccine programme and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions in England and ended social distancing measures.

Johnson has repeatedly said Britain's early success with vaccinations meant that England will navigate a bumpy winter without needing a new lockdown, having previously shut down the economy three times.

But doctors have expressed concern that an increase in numbers going into hospital, combined with pressures on the NHS from seasonal viruses, could leave hospitals unable to deal with long waiting lists and function normally.

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation, called for measures that Johnson is holding in reserve such as mask-wearing and working from home, which would only be minor inconveniences and could avoid stumbling into a crisis.

"I talk to health leaders every day, and I have literally not spoken to any leader who doesn't say that their service is under intense pressure now. This is the middle of October. Things are only going to get worse," Taylor told BBC radio.

"The health service is right at the edge ... if you push much further we will not be able to provide the level of service that people need to have."