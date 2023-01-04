UK, Greece close to agreeing deal to return Parthenon Marbles: Report

LONDON: The Parthenon Marbles could soon be returned to Greece from the British Museum as part of a "cultural exchange" being negotiated with Athens, a report said on Wednesday (Jan 4).

The ancient sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, were taken from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Thomas Bruce, the earl of Elgin.

Secret talks have reportedly been taking place between the chair of the British Museum George Osborne - a former finance minister - and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a year.

The deal, effectively a loan agreement, could see the 2,500-year-old antiquities returned "sooner rather than later", the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday quoting sources.