Sunak marks 100 days as UK Prime Minister as problems mount

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has angry unions to the left of him, anxious Conservative Party lawmakers to the right and, in the middle, millions of voters he must win over to avert electoral defeat.

It’s a daunting situation for Sunak, who on Thursday (Feb 2) marks 100 days in office, more than twice the number of his ill-fated predecessor, Liz Truss.

Installed as Conservative leader after Truss’ plan for huge tax cuts sparked panic, the 42-year-old Sunak calmed financial markets and averted economic meltdown when he assumed the post on Oct 25.

Next, Britain’s youngest leader for two centuries — and its first prime minister of South Asian heritage — has promised to tame soaring inflation, get the sluggish economy growing, ease pressure on the overburdened health care system and “restore the integrity back into politics” after years of scandals under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Easier said than done.