Tumultuous year for UK property market widens divide between rich homeowners, high-interest mortgage holders

LONDON: The property market in the United Kingdom is becoming increasingly attractive for foreign buyers, but it is widening the divide between richer homeowners and high-interest mortgage holders.

The war in Ukraine which started in February last year, along with the mini-budget of former Prime Minister Liz Truss in September last year, had caused a jump in interest rates which left domestic buyers struggling.

However, house prices have since cooled and mortgage offers are on their way down, along with a weakening of the British pound.